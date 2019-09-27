NYT Journalist Shames Hugh Hewitt For Attacking ‘Candidate’s Child,’ 49-Year-Old Hunter Biden

The New York Times‘s Michael Barbaro criticized conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, saying he attacked “a candidate’s child,” 49-year-old Hunter Biden.

“As this fellow circulates personal attacks on a candidates child, remember he’s paid by NBC and MSNBC,” tweeted Barbaro, host of The Daily podcast, about Hewitt’s interview with Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.), which touched on Hunter Biden.

As this fellow circulates personal attacks on a candidates child, remember he’s paid by @NBC and @MSNBC https://t.co/38kbq1UnsI — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) September 26, 2019

In the interview, Cotton cited Hunter’s various character issues, such as drug and alcohol abuse, as evidence he was only hired by a Ukrainian gas company because he is the son of then-vice president Joe Biden. “What do we think that oligarch believed he was buying?” Cotton asked. “He was buying access and influence to the Biden family.”

Hewitt tweeted out portions of the exchange in which Cotton brought up an Arkansas woman who filed a paternity suit against the younger Biden. – READ MORE