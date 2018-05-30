NYT Fact-Check: No, Trump Didn’t Separate 1,500 Immigrant Children From Their Parents

In what comes across as a rather reluctant fact-check given the piece’s unassertive title, The New York Times looked into the claim it partly promoted that the Trump administration “lost” nearly 1,500 immigrant children that pundits and activists were suggesting had been “ripped from the arms of their parents” by the government. After a closer look at the facts, the Times concluded that these were yet more misleading claims aimed at the administration’s handling of immigration.

“Did the Trump administration separate nearly 1,500 immigrant children from their parents at the border, and then lose track of them?” the Times asks. “No. The government did realize last year that it lost track of 1,475 migrant children it had placed with sponsors in the United States, according to testimony before a Senate subcommittee last month. But those children had arrived alone at the Southwest border — without their parents.”

The nearly 1,500 children in question came into the country “without their parents,” thus could not have been “ripped” from their parents arms. Nor could they be described as “lost,” as had been initially claimed. – READ MORE

