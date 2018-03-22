True Pundit

NYT Columnist Trashes Trump on Tariffs, Forgets He Pushed Same Deal Under Obama

The New York Times economic columnist Paul Krugman has repeatedly denounced President Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda, despite the fact he called for more severe tariffs against China in 2010.

In his Tuesday column, Krugman labeled Trump advisers like Peter Navarro as “neo-mercantilist” and that “both logic and history say that this view is nonsense.”

These points (and the many similar others Krugman has made over the last year) directly contradict a column, “Taking On China,” he wrote almost exactly eight years ago.-  READ MORE

NYT Columnist Trashes Trump on Tariffs, Forgets He Pushed Same Deal Under Obama

