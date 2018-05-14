True Pundit

NYT columnist: Reporters miss important stories because they’re obsessed with Trump (VIDEO)

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof warned journalists of their own addiction to covering President Trump, saying they are missing important stories happening in American communities.

Kristof acknowledged to CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter on Sunday that they’re all addicted to Trump.

“My wife and I — sometimes our pillow talk is about Trump,” Kristof said. “But I do think we have to acknowledge that there’s so much more happening in the world than Donald Trump.”

Kristof was on the media show to discuss his column from earlier this month entitled “Our Addiction to Trump.” – READ MORE

