NYT Columnist: Epstein Told Me He Had Major Dirt On Powerful People

In a report published Monday in The New York Times, James B. Stewart describes the day “exactly a year ago” that he visited the “cavernous Manhattan mansion” of Jeffrey Epstein for a 90-minute conversation with the disgraced billionaire, who was found dead in his high-security jail cell on Saturday after hanging himself.

“The overriding impression I took away from our roughly 90-minute conversation was that Mr. Epstein knew an astonishing number of rich, famous and powerful people, and had photos to prove it,” Stewart writes. “He also claimed to know a great deal about these people, some of it potentially damaging or embarrassing, including details about their supposed sexual proclivities and recreational drug use.”

Stewart adds, “So one of my first thoughts on hearing of Mr. Epstein’s suicide was that many prominent men and at least a few women must be breathing sighs of relief that whatever Mr. Epstein knew, he has taken it with him.”

Stewart says that during their conversation, the convicted sex offender "made no secret of his own scandalous past — he'd pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution from underage girls and was a registered sex offender — and acknowledged to me that he was a pariah in polite society."