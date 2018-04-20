NYT Calls Trump ‘The Least Law-Abiding President We’ve Ever Had’

In a video editorial Tuesday, New York Times Editorial Board writer Jesse Wegman criticized President Trump for attacking the integrity of former FBI Director Jim Comey, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein because Trump is “least law-abiding president we’ve ever had.”

“If Donald Trump is accusing people like this of not having integrity, whether it be Jim Comey, or Rod Rosenstein or Robert Mueller who have spent their lives working to uphold the rule of law, he doesn’t care.

“It’s not to say that James Comey is a saint or that Rod Rosenstein has never made a mistake in his life, it’s to say that I don’t think anyone can dispute that these men are people who have devoted their lives and their careers to upholding the law. And they’re being attacked on those grounds by the leats law-abiding president we’ve ever had.” – READ MORE

