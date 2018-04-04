NYT Bias Showing in Front-Page Pic From WH Easter Egg Roll

The front-page image The Times chose from the event showed a young girl crying on the South Lawn, with a caption that she was “less pleased than her sister.”

Michael Ahrens, who works in the press office for the Republican Party, tweeted, “I saw thousands of children smiling and laughing at the White House yesterday, but the @nytimes wants you to know that not everyone was happy. #EggRoll2018.”

I saw thousands of children smiling and laughing at the White House yesterday, but the @nytimes wants you to know that not everyone was happy. #EggRoll2018 pic.twitter.com/NnkkebThU5 — Michael Ahrens (@michael_ahrens) April 3, 2018

The Daily Signal’s Kelsey Harkness responded to the tweet: “This is why so many Americans don’t trust The New York Times. Clearly, there was an agenda behind the decision to use this picture.”

Another user replied, “The @nytimes was able to find a toddler melting down. Maybe no one there has ever spent more than an hour with a toddler and they think this is ‘news’? Newsflash: toddlers melt down 6 times a day. It’s completely normal. This cute little girl was probably happy again in 5 minutes.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1