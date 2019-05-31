NYT bans reporters from partisan cable news shows like Rachel Maddow’s, Don Lemon’s: report

The New York Times has started enforcing an old company policy that discourages reporters from appearing on partisan, opinionated cable news shows, according to Vanity Fair.

The policy reportedly came back in force when NYT finance editor David Enrich was invited on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on May 19 to discuss a story about allegedly suspicious Deutsche Bank transactions involving Pres. Donald Trump and Jared Kushner.

Enrich accepted, but then was told by superiors to cancel the appearance because NYT was “wary of how viewers might perceive a down-the-middle journalist like Enrich talking politics with a mega-ideological host like Maddow,” Vanity Fair reported.

Other shows flagged as too partisan include Don Lemon’s CNN show, as well as Fox News shows hosted by Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity (although Vanity Fair notes that NYT journalists typically don’t appear on Fox News). – READ MORE