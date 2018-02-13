NYT Article Says ‘Kim Jong Un’s Sister Outflanked’ VP Pence — Now His Comms Director Is Hitting Back

Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director Jarrod Agen used a New York Times headline to highlight a distinct difference between North Korea and the United States on Sunday.

After the New York Times wrote a headline saying Kim “outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy” by “flashing smiles,” Agen pointed out a major difference between the two nations.

In one country, you are free to write that headline. In the other, you are not. (Don’t think any smiles at the Olympics changed that.) https://t.co/EWT6WVEslm — Jarrod Agen (@VPComDir) February 11, 2018

"In one country, you are free to write that headline. In the other, you are not," he wrote.

CNN star Jake Tapper appeared to troll his own network on Sunday night when he tweeted against media members who “hate” American leaders more than they “hate the Kim Jong Un regime” on the heels of CNN being mocked for a glowing puff piece about Kim Jong Un’s sister.

“If you hate US leaders more than you hate the Kim Jong Un regime, you really need to read up on North Korea,” Tapper wrote. He also attached three links to websites that highlight various human rights violations that North Koreans face on a regular basis.

If you hate US leaders more than you hate the Kim Jong-un regime, you really need to read up on North Korea. Amnesty: https://t.co/jXmiEqYjMM HRW: https://t.co/IPerHJszuV Committee for Human Rights in North Korea: https://t.co/wSWqutmlFW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 11, 2018

The dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, appeared at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and CNN reported over the weekend that she was “stealing the show.” The article, published Saturday afternoon, began with these cooing words about the woman who gave South Korean President Moon Jae-in an invite to visit North Korea:

"If 'diplomatic dance' were an event at the Winter Olympics, Kim Jong Un's younger sister would be favored to win gold. With a smile, a handshake and a warm message in South Korea's presidential guest book, Kim Yo Jong has struck a chord with the public just one day into the Pyeongchang Games."

The media has given Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, plenty of press coverage at the Olympics, even comparing her to Ivanka Trump. Headlines have been written, saying, “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics” and “North Korea heads for diplomacy gold medal at Olympics: analysts.”

However, they seem to be forgetting something: North Korea is a murderous regime that runs concentration camps.

The Daily Caller interviewed Ji Seong Ho, the defector who attended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, to hear his take on the media’s focus on Kim Yo Jong.

“Yo Jong’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, is a war criminal, and her father, Kim Jong Il, killed three million people by starvation. Kim Jong Un is responsible for human rights violations and assassination of his own half-brother.

The Kim family is taking hostage of the North Korean people and threatening the world with its nuclear weapons. Therefore, South Korean people hate Kim Yo Jong and her visit.

I personally think she should be mindful of her place, stop looking down on other people arrogantly and feel guilty.” – READ MORE