NYPD: Woman stabs 3 infants, 2 adults at nursery in Queens

A woman stabbed five people, including three baby girls, at a neighborhood nursery in Flushing, Queens, early Friday, the NYPD said. The woman then tried to end her life.

One of the babies is three days old and suffered a stab wound to the stomach, another is 20 days old and suffered lacerations to the ear, chin, and lip. The third baby is one month old and suffered a stab wound to the stomach. The infants are in critical but stable condition at area hospitals.

A female worker at the center was stabbed eight times in the torso and a 31-year-old man who tried to stop the assaults was stabbed in the leg. Police said he is the father of a child who was at the daycare center. It is not clear whether his child was among those stabbed.

A 911 call at 3:44 a.m. alerted police to the assaults at a multi-family building at 43-67 161st Street. Nine babies were inside the building.

The alleged attacker is a 52-year-old woman. Police found her in the basement with a slash wound to her left wrist.- READ MORE

UTICA, Mich. (WJBK) – The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual assault made by a young boy against another student that allegedly took place on a Utica Community Schools bus.

The mom of the victim has asked FOX 2 to remain anonymous and said the boy on the bus was forced to perform a sex act on an older elementary school student.

The mother said the act went on for about 10 minutes and other students witnessed and tried to intervene. She also said the students tried to tell the bus driver who could not see what was happening. She told FOX 2 that the students said the bus driver assumed it was kids being noisy and did not check out what was going on.

A friend of the mother, who we’re calling Jane, said the boy was forced to perform oral sex.

“She was in hysterics. She told me that sexual assault happened to her son and that he was forced to perform oral sex on an older student,” Jane said. – READ MORE