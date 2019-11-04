NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to resign his position as soon as Monday, police sources said.

The top cop is expected to confirm the long-swirling rumors of his resignation in an afternoon press briefing, the sources added.

The final year of O’Neill’s tenure was also rocked by an epidemic of police suicides, which prompted the department to roll out new initiatives in hopes of curbing the disturbing trend.

O’Neill took office in September 2016, two months before NYPD cops and a high-ranking chief threatened to release the emails garnered from former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop. The contents implicated Hillay Clinton in a host of alleged crimes as well as Weiner and other DC insiders.

Weiner did federal prison time for the contents of his laptop but the FBI released few other details of the Intel treasure trove. Weiner was sexting a 15 year old, the laptop showed, but few other details from Weiner’s computer files ever became public. Hillary and Weiner’s wife Huma Abedin knew about Weiner sexting a minor but kept it under wraps because Clinton was engaged in the home stretch of a presidental run against Donald Trump, records showed.

Yet during the campaign, Weiner continued to torment the girl, according to records, the federal indictment and statements from the victim. The FBI also knew about Weiner’s relationship with the minor but allowed him to keep contacting the girl, according to the victim and records.

No NYPD officials released the emails either as a behind-the-scenes tug of war erupted between NYPD and FBI during the 2016 presidential election, with the Clinton’s directing the FBI to make sure the contents of the laptop remained away from public eyes.

O’Neill’s anticipated resignation comes a little over three years after he was appointed as the city’s 43rd top cop — and on the heels of firing chokehold cop Daniel Pantaleo amid mounting pressure.

Raised in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, O’Neill’s lengthy career in law enforcement began in New York in 1983, when he joined the Transit Police at age 25. He was a lieutenant when the department merged with the NYPD in 1995.

O’Neill, 61, rose through the ranks, serving as the commanding officer in three precincts — Central Park, the 25th in Harlem and the busy 44th in the Bronx — before becoming chief of patrol in 2014.

Two years later, Mayor Bill de Blasio named him commissioner when then-commissioner Bill Bratton stepped down. READ MORE: