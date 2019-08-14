NYPD suicide problem grows as eighth officer takes own life this year

A New York police officer killed himself Tuesday, marking the eighth NYPD suicide of the year and highlighting the persistent problem of suicide among police officers, according to the New York Times.

The officer who took his own life Tuesday has not been identified. He was a 35-year-old who had been an NYPD officer for seven years with no record of disciplinary issues.

Police found him in his Yonkers home in response to a 3 a.m. call reporting a suicide. He was off-duty and not alone in his home at the time of the suicide. Police don’t suspect foul play in his death.

An average of five NYPD officers commit suicide every year since 2014, meaning 2019’s eight suicides in the first eight months is an unusually devastating year for the department. – READ MORE