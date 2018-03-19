NYPD Reverses Decision to Pull Armed Officers From Schools After Overwhelming Backlash

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reversed its decision to remove armed officers from three schools after it received backlash from parents and the community.

In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, the NYPD pulled the remainder of its armed school officers as part of Mayor Bill De Blasio’s new community policing units.

While unarmed school safety agents would remain at schools, the move was received with backlash from the community. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1