The NYPD Is Prepared To Arrest Harvey Weinstein

The New York Police Department is reportedly prepared to make an arrest on Harvey Weinstein for felony sexual assault, pending a decision from the Manhattan District Attorney.

On Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told the press that the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the disgraced Hollywood producer was going “very, very well.” When pressed on what the next step would be for the department, Boyce directed further inquiries to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Later that same day a police official with “direct knowledge of the case” told The Daily Beast that the department is “ready to go with an arrest” pending Vance’s approval.

The NYPD has been investigating five separate sexual assault claims against Weinstein over the past few months. They have now concluded that at least one of them warrants an arrest. – READ MORE

