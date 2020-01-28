NYPD Police Commissioner: Crime Has Skyrocketed Because Of Democrats’ Bail Reform

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea blamed Democrats’ bail reform during a press conference on Friday, saying that it was responsible for an explosion of crime around the city.

“Since 2020 began, as of Friday at midnight, robberies are up 32.5 percent, car theft is up 61 percent and burglaries are up 18 percent compared to the same time period last year,” the New York Post reported. “And the numbers aren’t fractions either — a total of 233 more robberies have happened this year compared to last, 159 more car thefts and 125 more burglaries, just in the last three weeks.”

“In the first three weeks of this year, we’re seeing significant spikes in crime. So either we forgot how to police New York City, or there’s a correlation,” Shea said. “If you let out individuals that commit a lot of crime, that’s precision policing in reverse and we’re seeing the effects in a very quick time, and that is why we’re so concerned.”

"People say it just took effect, you can't have consequences already. Take a look at the comp stat," Shea continued. "We're seeing it immediately at the same time that you have populations dropping significantly. Now don't tell me there's not a correlation to that."