NYPD Planning ‘Strike’ on July 4 to Give People Their ‘Independence From Police’

Flyers are circulating among New York City police officers calling for a “strike” on July 4 in order to give people a taste of what a world without police would be like.

This follows comments from Governor Andrew Cuomo on NPR on Monday where he said if people don’t want the police force, “they shouldn’t have it.”

It looks like at least some NYPD officers want to take the governor at his word.

New York Post: A pair of flyers making their rounds among NYPD officers are encouraging them to call out sick July 4th — as retribution for police reform and a perceived anti-cop climate following the outrage over high-profile police killings of unarmed black men across the country, multiple cops told The Post.

One message calls for the strike to kick off at 3 p.m. July 4.

“NYPD cops will strike on July 4th to let the city have their independence without cops,” the message, which is being passed among cops via text, according to sources.

So far, the move to strike doesn’t appear to be catching fire with most cops, but who knows? It’s more than two weeks until July 4. That’s an eternity for rioters. And given that every single police shooting of a black man across the country is now under the microscope, it won’t take much to set the mob off again. – READ MORE

