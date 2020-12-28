NYPD Officer Shot In The Back Saved By Bullet-Proof Vest

A New York Police Department officer was shot in the back while responding to a domestic dispute in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday night, the New York Post reported.

The 27-year-old officer was likely saved by his bulletproof vest, the Post reported. The suspect, William Moss, reportedly told his girlfriend that he was headed to her home with a firearm with intent to use it.

Officers responding to the girlfriend’s mother’s 911 call were talking to Moss’s girlfriend when he arrived at the residence, shot an officer and ran away, the Post reported.

“A man threatened his girlfriend and because the NYPD was there that woman is alive right now,” Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, the Post reported. “Our officer, thank God, is going to be OK … As you saw today, the NYPD saved someone’s life.”

“Christmas Miracle”: NYPD Officer Shot In Brooklyn Survives Thanks To Bulletproof Vest https://t.co/79zYa5P1zy — Gothamist (@Gothamist) December 25, 2020

Officers pursued Moss, firing several shots until they eventually apprehended him at Prospect Place, the Post reported. It’s unknown whether Moss returned fire at that time.

The injured officer was transported to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, the Post reported. Two other officers received treatment for ringing ears.

De Blasio held a press conference at the hospital Friday morning, the Post reported. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea showed the officer’s bulletproof vest at the conference.

A witness to the incident said he heard several gunshots while he was working at a nearby restaurant, the Post reported.

“We just heard the gun. Like six, seven shots,” a man named Paul, who didn’t provide his last name said, the Post reported. “We just a lot of police. We work in the kitchen and didn’t go outside.”

Moss’s motive was unclear as of Friday morning, the Post reported. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

Moss did not have any prior arrests, though he received a previous summons related to marijuana use, the Post reported.