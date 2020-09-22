NYPD Officer Arrested, Charged With Spying For China

A NYPD officer has been arrested and charged with acting as an agent of China, according to WABC New York.

Community affairs officer Baimadajie Angwang of the 111 precinct in Queens and a US Army Reservist at Fort Dix acted “at the direction and control” of CCP government officials operating out of the consulate in New York, and was reporting on the activities of ethnic Tibetans, according to the allegations against him.

Angwang is accused of using his official position with the NYPD to give consulate officials access to senior NYPD officials. He is also accused of committing wire fraud, making false statements and obstructing an official proceeding, according to the report.

“None of these activities falls within the scope of Angwang’s official duties and responsibilities with either the NYPD or the USAR,” reads the complaint.

Angwang, 33, is an ethnic Tibetan native of the People’s Republic of China and a naturalized U.S. citizen who referred to himself as an “asset” of the People’s Republic of China, according to the criminal complaint. Since June 2018, the FBI said Angwang has been “in frequent communication” with an unidentified Chinese consular official he referred to as “Boss.” –WABC

In one phone conversation, Angwang told his handler at the consulate that he offered to “raise our country’s soft power” by having the consular official attend NYPD events, and provide the official with nonpublic information about the NYPD’s internal workings. – READ MORE

