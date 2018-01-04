NYPD investigating ‘ISIS selfies’ outside NYC museum: report

Authorities in New York are reportedly investigating photographs of a possible ISIS supporter taking selfies outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art and in view of One World Trade Center.

The chilling images, that began circulating on social media over the weekend, shows an individual posing while wearing an ISIS-branded scarf over his face.

The picture was captioned with “We are in your own Backyard,” according to The New York Daily News.

“The NYPD is aware of the photograph. As with all terror related threats, the NYPD is looking into the incident. At this time there are no credible threats related to New York City,” an NYPD spokesman told the newspaper on Tuesday. – READ MORE

