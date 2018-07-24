NYPD Evacuates Paul Manafort’s Brooklyn Neighborhood

“Police activity at Paul Manafort house in Brooklyn right now.”

“NYPD Source: package outside Paul Manafort owned property in Brooklyn is a wooden enclosed box that has “American Fascism” written in bold print across the front.”

This story is developing.

@ABC7 police activity at Paul Manafort house in brooklyn right now. pic.twitter.com/3PD6Ga3BP3 — Miserable Wreck (@tramvaj17) July 24, 2018

UPDATE: NYPD Investigating Suspicious Package At Residence Owned By Paul Manafort In Brooklyn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 24, 2018

NYPD Source: package outside Paul Manafort owned property in Brooklyn is a wooden enclosed box that has “American Fascism” written in bold print across the front. All clear. — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) July 24, 2018

@KatiaKelly #brooklyn Cops just roped off Union St at Smith St. said “high profile investigation” of resident. Manafort, perhaps? — Katie Bednark (@BednarkNYC) July 24, 2018

