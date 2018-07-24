Politics Security
NYPD Evacuates Paul Manafort’s Brooklyn Neighborhood
“Police activity at Paul Manafort house in Brooklyn right now.”
“NYPD Source: package outside Paul Manafort owned property in Brooklyn is a wooden enclosed box that has “American Fascism” written in bold print across the front.”
This story is developing.
@ABC7 police activity at Paul Manafort house in brooklyn right now. pic.twitter.com/3PD6Ga3BP3
— Miserable Wreck (@tramvaj17) July 24, 2018
UPDATE: NYPD Investigating Suspicious Package At Residence Owned By Paul Manafort In Brooklyn
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 24, 2018
NYPD Source: package outside Paul Manafort owned property in Brooklyn is a wooden enclosed box that has “American Fascism” written in bold print across the front. All clear.
— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) July 24, 2018
@KatiaKelly #brooklyn Cops just roped off Union St at Smith St. said “high profile investigation” of resident. Manafort, perhaps?
— Katie Bednark (@BednarkNYC) July 24, 2018