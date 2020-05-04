NYPD Dispatches 1,000 Cops To Stop New Yorkers From Barbecuing On Saturday

As shell-shocked New Yorkers venture outside to try and enjoy a little time in the sun, the NYPD is dispatching 1,000 officers whose sole responsibility on Saturday will be enforcing the city’s social-distancing rules, even as surveillance data released by the governor on Saturday suggested that 1/5th of New Yorkers have already been exposed and developed antibodies.

The move comes after Mayor de Blasio threatened to sic the NYPD on ultra-orthodox Jews in Williamsburg, who gathered for the funeral of a rabbi late last month. De Blasio was slammed by community advocates for what they said was unfair targeting of the Jews.

And how to we solve issues of alleged discrimination in 21st Century America? That’s right – we ensure the entire population is subjected to that same discriminatory behavior, however ridiculous that might be.

NYPD officers – many of whom have already contracted the virus themselves – have the power to issue summonses and even make arrests if they encounter individuals who flagrantly or repeatedly flout the social distancing rules.

“This is the nicest weather we’ve seen this year; we encourage people to come out and enjoy this weather,” Terence Monahan, Chief of Department for the New York Police Department, told NBC News. But “You cannot gather; you cannot barbecue. We’re going to give you a summons. There’s been enough warnings.”

Monahan said the NYPD would have bike teams and mounted units on horseback throughout the parks, as well as aviation units working to spot “problem areas” (i.e. the Jews in Brooklyn and New Yorkers across the 5 boroughs who rush to gather an impromptu barbecue on a nice day). – READ MORE

