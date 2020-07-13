NYPD cop placed in headlock as cheering crowd looks on, video shows

A pair of NYPD cops simply wanted to disperse a crowd gathered on a hot July night at a Bronx street corner.

But as a disturbing video shows, the officers suddenly found themselves surrounded by angry, taunting bystanders.

As the crowd cheered, a man the cops were trying to arrest put one of the officers in a headlock — a controversial tactic that has drawn condemnation when used by police, and is about to prohibited in New York City.

“F–k him up! F–k him up!” an unidentified man who filmed the incident shouted as the suspect wrapped his right arm around the officer’s neck.

The dangerous grip lasted four seconds, video from the July 1 melee at Grand Concourse and Morris Avenue shows. When the captive cop fell to the ground, the suspect broke the headlock and ran off.

“They smoked you, p—y!” the man shooting the video then yells. “You just got smoked, p—y!” – READ MORE

