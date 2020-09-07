NYC woman, 74, punched in face after teens snatch purse, police say

A 74-year-old woman in Manhattan was punched in the face after she confronted a group of teenagers who snatched her purse, police said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday as the woman was standing on East 14th Street in the East Village, the NYPD said.

Security video obtained by WPIX-TV shows three people passing the woman, one of whom grabs the woman’s purse.

SHOCKING VIDEO: A 74-year-old woman was punched in the face when she confronted a group of teens for snatching her purse on a Manhattan street, police say Full story: https://t.co/cpDRghFMDW pic.twitter.com/V25ZcJ5shb — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 5, 2020

As she turns to confront the thieves, one of them punches her, knocking her to the ground.

.The NYPD said the person who grabbed the purse dropped it and all three fled. No arrests have been made. – READ MORE

