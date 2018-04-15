NYC tourist threatened at knifepoint for wearing Trump hat, police say

A Danish tourist was robbed at knifepoint by two thugs who snatched his “Make America Great Again” cap — and threatened him when he tried to get it back, authorities said.

The 18-year-old victim was about to jump on the subway at Union Square about 5:40 p.m. Thursday when one of the two men grabbed him from behind and grabbed his polarizing cap, police said.

The victim put up a fight, but the second suspect pulled out a knife and threatened him, cops said.

At some point, one of the men demanded, “What are you doing with that hat on?” according to police. – READ MORE

