NYC student’s murder stems from liberals’ reversal of Rudy Giuliani’s anti-crime policies, ex-police chief says

This week’s shocking fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old Barnard College student in New York City may have been prevented if liberals now running the city’s government hadn’t begun reversing former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s anti-crime policies, a former city police commissioner says.

Bernard Kerik, an Army veteran who was head of the nation’s largest police department when terrorists struck the World Trade Center on 9/11, made the comment Thursday, in reaction to Wednesday’s murder of Tessa Majors, a Virginia native who police say was viciously beaten and stabbed by three or four attackers in the early evening in a Manhattan park.

The slaying startled and devastated residents of the surrounding area in addition to Majors’ classmates at Barnard – a private college for women — and other nearby schools, including Columbia University.

“The Murder of Barnard freshman Tessa Majors is the fault of everyone of the city’s socialist leftist corrupt politicians that’s been part of the reversal @RudyGiuliani’s crime reduction initiatives started in 1994,” Bernard Kerik wrote.

Giuliani, who now serves as a personal attorney for President Trump, was mayor of New York City from 1994 until his final term expired at the end of 2001, just three months after the city’s most horrible day. Even before 9/11 earned Giuliani the nickname “America’s Mayor,” for the way he held the city together during the initial, uncertain days after hijackers killed some 3,000 people, the former federal prosecutor was credited for bringing a sharp reduction in crime to the Big Apple, reversing a safety decline that had plagued the city in the 1970s and 1980s.

Most famously, Giuliani and former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton implemented the “Broken Windows” approach to crime reduction, in which police crackdowns on minor offenses were believed to result in fewer major crimes as well. The plan appeared to work – although critics disputed how much credit Giuliani and Bratton, and successors Howard Safir and Kerik, deserved. – READ MORE