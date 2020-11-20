NYC Restaurant to Require Customers to Take $50 Covid Test Before Indoor Dining

A New York City restaurant will start providing COVID-19 tests to diners before they can sit down and eat indoors.

City Winery, a splashy restaurant with a winery-feel and venue for live entertainment, claimed it will be the first eatery in the U.S. to test every customer starting Tuesday. The restaurant says a certified practitioner will give rapid testing using a shallow nasal swab to all employees as well.

The catch? Customers will have to pay $50 for the test.

The restaurant says it knows the price may be steep, considering the struggling economy, but CEO Michael Dorf hopes to pioneer a new way for people to dine indoors as safely as possible and to help the business stay afloat.- READ MORE

