NYC Public Students Can Change Gender, Name Without Documentation

The New York City Department of Education announced recently that all students will be permitted to change their names and genders at will.

According to a press release, students at the New York City public school will be permitted to change their name and gender without providing proper legal documentation. Instead of first changing their name at city hall, students will be permitted to change their personal identifiers with the New York City school system itself. However, students will be required to obtain their parent’s permission before requesting a name change.

The new policy, which was highlighted this week by The College Fix, was announced by New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, who argued that the policy will provide comprehensive support for transgender students.

Other city officials, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife Chirlane McCray, argued that the policy signifies that the New York City public school system is leading the way on LGBT rights. – READ MORE