NYC Police Union Releases Scathing Statement On De Blasio’s Failed Presidential Run

The New York City Police Benevolent Association (NYC PBA) released a scathing statement hitting back at Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio after he announced the end of his presidential campaign.

De Blasio dropped out of the race on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday after failing to reach higher than 1% in polls throughout his campaign, CNBC reported. The New York mayor said that he has “contributed all I can to this primary election,” adding that “it’s clearly not my time.”

The NYC PBA, who have expressed their displeasure with de Blasio in the past, released a statement following the news. The union wrote that “NYC doesn’t need lame duck de Blasio.”

“The only thing Mayor de Blasio’s presidential campaign accomplished was the alienation of hard-working New Yorkers and the deepening of serious divisions in our city, especially between his administration and New York City police officers,” the statement reads.

“He has squandered his credibility and lost the confidence of even his former supporters,” the statement added. “He needs to either step aside or be removed to make way for a Mayor who actually wants the job.”

#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/HmrgzWSqo3 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) September 20, 2019

The police union has hit back at the mayor in the past, calling for his immediate resignation and giving him a “no confidence” vote in August after former police officer Daniel Pantaleo was fired. The decision came after he used a chokehold during an arrest of Eric Garner five years ago, resulting in Garner’s death, NBC News reported.

The NYC PBA and de Blasio’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.