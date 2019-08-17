NYC Police Union President Tells Politicians to ‘End the Demonization’ of Cops Amid Officer Suicides

The president of the New York City police union sent a clear message to the politicians amid the suicide deaths of two more New York City Police Department officers.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, New York City Police Benevolent Association (NYC PBA) President Pat Lynch told the “politicians” saying the rising number of police suicides is “a crisis” to “just stop.”

He pointed out that the NYC PBA has been “very clear” that they need “mental health benefits to cover the high-quality, professional treatments” and to “accommodate” them when they are “in crisis.”

Lynch then demanded that the politicians stop the “demonization” of law enforcement officials and to “treat” officers “like professionals” before torching the politicians for “offering none of that.”

A Message from @NYCPBA President Pat Lynch on NYPD Suicides pic.twitter.com/O8auWmu2Wy — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) August 15, 2019

"Stop destroying the careers of cops who reach out for help. End the demonization and anti-cop rhetoric," said Lynch. "Reduce the bureaucratic torment of the job rather than adding to it all the time. Pay us like other police officers and treat us like professionals. You are offering none of that."