NYC Mayoral Candidate Soars To The Top Of The Field In Just Over A Week

Former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia has skyrocketed to the top of the field of the city’s mayoral contenders, a new poll released Tuesday shows.

The Emerson College and PIX11 News survey shows Garcia leading with 21%, trailed closely by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams with 20% and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang at 16%. The poll’s release is scheduled for 6 p.m., but was obtained by Politico ahead of time.

While New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer was fourth with 10%, no other candidate cleared single-digits. The poll comes just four weeks before the city’s June 22 mayoral primary to replace term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Garcia, who has never held political office but has spent her career in the city’s departments, was endorsed by editorial boards at The New York Times and New York Daily News this month.

Amid-May Emerson poll, released before she received the coveted endorsements, showed Garcia at just 8% support.

Unlike New York City’s previous mayoral elections, this one features ranked-choice voting, where voters rank their preferred candidates instead of picking a single one. The new method, however, has confused pollsters who previously polled Democratic mayoral primaries, and led some to doubt the accuracy of the polls themselves.

“Yeah. Gonna go ahead and take this one with a grain of salt. Since I got this text asking me to participate yesterday,” Jon Paul Lupo, an advisor to mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, tweeted on Tuesday.

If Garcia wins the Democratic primary in June, she would enter the general election as a heavy favorite in the deep-blue city, setting her up to be the first female mayor in its history.

The poll was conducted on Sunday and Monday among 570 voters.