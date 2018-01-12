NYC Mayor Sues Oil Companies Over Global Warming… Days After Record Cold in NYC

Just days after below-freezing temperatures battered New York, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio sued five major oil companies over global warming.

According to The Washington Post, de Blasio is seeking billions of dollars for the Big Apple. He says it’s to repay the city for all the money it’s spent on efforts to combat global warming.

The five oil companies named in the suit are BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell.

“The city seeks to shift the costs of protecting the city from climate change impacts back onto the companies that have done nearly all they could to create this existential threat,” the lawsuit claims, as reported by the New York Post. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

In early-February 2016, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed legislation that would provide a pay raise to himself, city council members, district attorneys, and borough presidents, among others. The mayor said he wouldn’t take the pay raise until the beginning of his second term, which officially began on January 1, 2018.

De Blasio’s new $258,750 salary represents an increase of 15% over his previous salary of $225,000. A New Yorker earning a $13 minimum wage, working eight hours a day, seven days a week (with no time off) would make $34,944 before taxes — which is roughly equivalent to de Blasio’s $33,750 pay increase.

The New York Post quotes E.J. McMahon, research director at the Empire Center for Public Policy as well as an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute, who states that de Blasio’s salary increase isn’t “out of line” when adjusted for inflation. He compared it to the salary of former New York City Mayor Ed Koch (1978 – 1989), who earned $130,000 during his final year in office; $130,000 in 1989 is equivalent to $258,600 in 2017, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator.- READ MORE