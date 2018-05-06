True Pundit

NYC Mayor Plans to Open Safe Drug Injection Centers to Combat Opioid Crisis

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed on Thursday his plan to open four supervised drug injection facilities to help combat the nation’s ongoing opioid epidemic.

According to the New York Post, the sites are places where people can safely inject heroin, and then receive help from professionals about changing their drug habits to hopefully overturn them.

Medical professionals will also supervise those at the injection centers and can administer an overdose antidote if needed.

“After a rigorous review of similar efforts across the world, and after careful consideration of public health and safety expert views, we believe overdose prevention centers will save lives and get more New Yorkers into the treatment they need to beat this deadly addiction,” the mayor said in a statement.

The four sites will open as part of a one-year pilot program at already-existing needle exchange centers. They are set to open in Brooklyn, Midtown Manhattan, Washington Heights and the Bronx. – READ MORE

