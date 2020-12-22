NYC Mayor de Blasio: ‘I like to say very bluntly, our mission is to redistribute wealth’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) reiterated to his constituents Friday, “I like to say very bluntly, our mission is to redistribute wealth,” a declaration he has made before although he recognized that “a lot of people bristle at that phrase.”

During a news conference, de Blasio began by voicing his support for the findings of a recently concluded investigation by the city that determined the NYPD “made a number of key errors that likely escalated tensions and a potential for violence” during the protests following the death of George Floyd in late May. He promised the police department would be reformed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Our mission is to redistribute wealth.” pic.twitter.com/42Dv9tsRK0 — The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2020

De Blasio has used such phrasing before, even just recently.

“The COVID era has taught us that so clearly, and we need to do better and we will,” de Blasio said. “And that means a commitment to fighting disparities and inequality in every part of the life of New York City and that certainly takes us to education where if you’re talking about the problems of disparity, if you’re talking about structural racism, certainly policing is not the only area to talk about. There are many areas to talk about and education must be front and center.

“There has been so much that needed to be addressed in education in New York City, and from the beginning, what I tried to focus on was a very simple concept: equity and excellence,” he continued. “That we needed to profoundly change the distribution of resources.” – READ MORE

