NYC Mayor De Blasio Gets Zero Votes In Major Iowa Presidential Poll

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio’s was one of two candidates who received a total of zero votes in a major new Iowa Presidential poll, according to NBC.

600 registered voters who are likely to participate in the 2020 Democratic caucuses responded to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom/CNN Iowa Poll about who their first and second choices for President were.

0% of those polled chose Bill de Blasio for either choice.

24% of voters picked Joe Biden as their first choice, 16% picked Bernie Sanders, 15% chose Elizabeth Warren, 14% chose Pete Buttigieg and 7% chose Kamala Harris.

In fact, "all of the remaining candidates were listed as a first choice by at least one respondent" except de Blasio.