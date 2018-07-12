NYC mayor de Blasio disputes Border Protection allegations he crossed border illegally

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lashed out at the Trump administration and denied any wrongdoing after a letter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection emerged stating the mayor and his security detail illegally crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border during a visit to Texas last month.

During a news conference Wednesday at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, de Blasio called the allegations “absolutely ridiculous” and an attempt by the Trump administration to create a distraction amid the immigration debate involving illegal immigrant children.

“[This] is another way to distract [the American people] from an inhumane policy,” de Blasio said about the letter being released about two weeks after it was issued.

“Threats by the Trump administration will not stop me from speaking out and won’t stop my fellow mayors from speaking out,” the mayor said.

In a letter sent on June 25 and obtained by Fox News, CBP said de Blasio and his security detail, run by the New York Police Department, illegally crossed the border near El Paso on June 21. The mayor and his security detail were spotted taking photos by a Border Patrol agent on the Rio Grande River flood plain south of the Tornillo, Texas, Port of Entry. – READ MORE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio illegally crossed the border into Mexico and then illegally crossed back into the United States during a visit last month, Border Patrol said according to Fox News.

A Border Patrol agent then reportedly caught the mayor taking photos in a restricted area. When the agent tried to call his superiors, de Blasio fled back into Mexico:

The agent then asked them if they received authorization from a Border Patrol or public affairs officer to be in the area. A New York Police Department inspector said no, according to the letter.

When asked how they entered the vicinity, the group pointed toward Mexico.

The group disregarded the agent’s order to remain at the scene because they had crossed the border illegally, and instead drove back to Mexico, the letter stated. The agent was getting a supervisor to take the group to an official crossing for an inspection per federal law. – READ MORE

This weekend, socialists New York Mayor Bill De Blasio and Senator Bernie Sanders (Loonbag-VT) spent a lovely socialist holiday together at Sanders’ socialist lake house in Vermont. According to The New York Post:

Photos show the progressive pols and their families at Sanders’ four-bedroom retreat in North Hero. In one photo taken Saturday, Sanders, his unruly crop of gray hair covered by a white cap, is sitting shirtless in a lawn chair next to his wife, Jane, while McCray relaxes just steps away to their right.

Nothing says socialism quite like redistributing relaxation. And clearly De Blasio needs a hiatus from running New York City into the ground – a good socialist deserves some time off.- READ MORE

