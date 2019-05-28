NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s new criminal guidelines to allow violent young adults to get out of jail free

The city of New York will allow more young adults to get out of jail free on charges, including assault and battery and armed robbery, the New York Post reported.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Office of Criminal Justice has developed new guidelines which his office hopes to allow three times as many teens to be released from jail with no bail. The policy takes effect Saturday.

It will also increase the number of adults who qualify for the mayor’s no-bail Supervised Release Program.

The policy will expand the Youth Engagement Track to include young adults ages 18-19. It’s currently capped at 17 for most of the city.

The program, which allows mostly "high-risk" teens charged with misdemeanors or nonviolent felonies to be released without bail, will expand to more serious and violent crimes including first- and second-degree robbery.