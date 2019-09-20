NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of presidential race

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday he is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic primary, ending his campaign after struggling to gain traction in the race.

“I feel like I contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time,” he said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “So I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people.”

De Blasio entered the presidential race in May, running as a proud progressive. But his campaign never caught fire: He qualified for the first two rounds of Democratic presidential debates but has failed to make the cut for the others.

According to the Real Clear Politics average, de Blasio was polling at less than 1 percent nationally. The Democrat had recently hinted that he would end his long-shot bid if he didn’t qualify for the October debates. – READ MORE