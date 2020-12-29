NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Police Checks for UK Travellers, $1,000 Fines for Breaking Quarantine

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that travellers from the United Kingdom will face home visits from police officers to enforce a quarantine order against Britons.

The left-wing Mayor said that the quarantine was in response to the supposedly new mutations of the Chinese coronavirus found in the UK. Those deemed to be in violation of the order will face $1,000 fines for each day of non-compliance in New York City.

While all travellers to the city will face quarantine orders and be subjected to fines, those coming from the UK will be singled out for police spot checks from sheriff’s deputies.

“We’re going to have sheriff’s deputies go to the home or the hotel of every single traveller coming in from the UK,” de Blasio said per CBS New York.

“We don’t want to, but if you don’t follow quarantine you’re endangering everyone else in the city right as we’re fighting the second wave,” de Blasio said.

Currently, the United States has not issued a blanket travel ban on British travellers, however, after the British government announced the discovery of a mutated version of the coronavirus, around 50 countries have suspended travel from the UK.- READ MORE

