NYC funeral home owner: Coronavirus deaths more overwhelming than 9/11

COVID-19 related deaths in New York City are causing a backup at crematories and cemeteries throughout the Big Apple.

The New York Post is reporting that some funeral directors are handling over 20 bodies a day, and there is a backup at some crematories of over 10 days. New Jersey is experiencing similar problems.

John Scalia, owner of a funeral home on Staten Island was told that the soonest he could hold a burial at St. Charles Cemetary in Farmingdale was April 14. Other cemeteries have similar waiting lists. This is causing additional frustration and sadness for families grieving their loved ones who have succumbed to the virus.

Scalia said his volume is 35% higher than usual. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Scalia, adding “we handled 50 World Trade Center funerals — but I’ve never been through anything like this.”

New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus is closing in on 2000, even though the first reported death in the city occurred just 21 days ago. Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that he expects his city’s grim death toll to keep climbing, and the apex, the peak of the death rate, should occur within the next week. Cuomo warned, however, that deaths from the virus will continue for some time. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --