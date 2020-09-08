NYC Commercial Real Estate Sales Plummet 54% To Lowest On Record

While Wall Street debates if it is time to move on from the Big Short 2.0 (malls) to the Big Short 3.0 (hotels), the broader commercial real estate market continues to implode and nowhere more so than in ground zero of the covid/riot crisis, New York City, where CRE deals have hit a brick wall as the pandemic continues to roil the local economy.

According to the Real Estate Board of New York, investment sales totaled $10.5 billion across 1,229 recorded deals in the first half of 2020, a 32% drop in transaction volume and a 54% plunge in total consideration compared to the first half of 2019, and a record low since the Real Estate Board of New York began reporting the data in 2015.

Apartment buildings suffered the biggest drops in prices, at 50% on average. Offices and hotels saw decreases of 28% and 37%, respectively, while prices for retail properties were flat. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --