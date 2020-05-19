NY Tourist Arrested In Hawaii After Posting Beach Photos

A tourist from New York has been arrested in Hawaii after he allegedly violated state regulations that require travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Tarique Peters, 23, of the Bronx, arrived in Honolulu on Monday. He then posted photographs on Instagram photos showing himself sunbathing at the beach and carrying a surfboard, state officials said.

“He allegedly left his hotel room the day he arrived and traveled many places using public transportation. Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him — on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night,” said a news release from the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center. “This morning agents were able to confirm with hotel personnel that had seen Peters leave his room and the premises on numerous occasions this week,” the statement said.

Hawaii authorities have instituted strict quarantine regulations for tourists, even though the state has only 638 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as of Friday. – READ MORE

