NY Times Tries to Minimize Reports on FBI Informant

The New York Times attempted Friday to obfuscate and normalize the fact that the FBI sent an emissary to monitor foreign policy operatives on the 2016 Trump campaign.

That they allege he did nothing improper and try to make a nomenclatural distinction between an “informant” vs a “spy” doesn’t mean he was not a spy or engaging in some type of spying.

In an editorial headlined “The FBI Informant Who Wasn’t Spying,” the Wall Street Journal editorial board called out the Times article for trying to defend the FBI’s unprecedented behavior.

“We’ll let readers parse that casuistic distinction, which is part of a campaign by the FBI and Justice Department to justify their refusal to turn over to the House Intelligence Committee documents related to the informant,” the Journal wrote. “Justice and the FBI claim this Capitol Hill oversight would blow the cover of this non-spy and even endanger his life. Yet these same stories have disclosed so many specific details about the informant whom we dare not call a spy that you can discover the name of the likeliest suspect in a single Google search.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1