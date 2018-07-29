NY Times Targets Kavanaugh’s Wife with ‘Abortion,’ ‘Gay,’ ‘Gun’ Searches

According to a report from The Daily Wire, that worry about Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters appears to have been well-founded, as the judge’s wife has now been targeted by two major media outlets in what can only be described as an effort to dig up dirt on the nominee.

Those two media outlets are The Associated Press and The New York Times, both of whom have filed requests under the Maryland Public Information Act to obtain emails and other documents sent or received by Ashley Kavanaugh, the judge’s wife.

Ashley Kavanaugh was formerly the town manager of The Village of Chevy Chase Section 5, and both the AP and The Times want to know everything she may have said or done as part of that role.

However, the request from The Times was far more narrow — but even more chilling — as it sought emails and documents that included specific keywords and terms that were included in a list with the request.

The list of terms and words included several names of certain individuals, and also included such keywords as “abortion,” “conservative,” “Democrat,” “Federalist,” “gay,” “GOP,” “gun,” “liberal” and “Republican,” among several others.

The request also sought emails that referenced the Federalist Society website, the Ken Starr special counsel investigation of former President Bill Clinton — in which Judge Kavanaugh had played a role — as well as references to Clinton and former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, not to mention Trump himself and the Supreme Court. – READ MORE

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra has come through with another must-see video, this one of Sen. Cory Booker, surrounded by other Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, warning that the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a “moral moment” in which there is no neutral stance, only a choice between good and evil.

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (NJ) says people who support Judge Kavanaugh “complicit” in “evil.” pic.twitter.com/N7r640ji9o — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 24, 2018

Gee, you don’t think he’s getting warmed up for 2020, do you?- READ MORE

