NY Times Speechless over ‘How Good’ Jobs Numbers Are
President Donald Trump and the media outlet he often dubs “the failing New York Times” finally have something to agree about — the jobs report released Friday by the Department of Labor.
“We Ran Out of Words to Describe How Good the Jobs Numbers Are,” read The New York Times‘ headline for Friday’s “The Upshot” column by Neil Irwin.
Trump even passed along those comments through his Twitter account, which is generally more prone to quoting the mainstream media’s critics.
“We ran out of words to describe how good the jobs numbers are.” Neil Irwin of the @nytimes.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018
But this Times piece was different.
Irwin wondered “whether there are enough synonyms for ‘good’ in an online thesaurus to describe them adequately.”
He trotted out the word “great” to rave about the 5.9 percent unemployment for black Americans. That number is the lowest on record. – READ MORE
'The United States economy just keeps humming along at a steady pace, putting more people to work and at gradually higher wages.'