NY Times Slammed For ‘Embarrassing,’ ‘Homophobic’ Trump-Putin Gay Romance Video

An animated cartoon posted by New York Times Opinion portraying Donald Trump in a gay romance with Vladimir Putin has been met with overwhelming backlash online. After posting the video on Twitter, the outlet received almost universal criticism from followers hammering its “embarrassing” and “homophobic” content.

In this episode of Trump Bites, Donald Trump’s not-so-secret admiration for Vladimir Putin plays out in a teenager’s bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life. https://t.co/cWeQMuzWUz pic.twitter.com/4shBRkloot — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) July 16, 2018

The one-minute video depicts President Trump in a gay romance with Russian President Putin, a popular meme among progressives despite their general condemnation of such overtly homophobic smears. After getting himself ready, a portrait of a shirtless Putin in the background, Trump opens the door to reveal Putin, still bare-chested. The couple ride together in a car; when they begin to hold hands, the car transforms into a unicorn. Eventually the two leaders kiss, their tongues wrapping around each other – READ MORE

The two world leaders faced a number of tough, straightforward questions about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The tense exchanges were punctuated by a few short moments of humor between the two leaders.

One of those had to do with Putin delivering a soccer ball to Trump after the president complimented Russia’s hosting of the just-concluded 2018 World Cup.

Through an interpreter, Putin said, “Speaking about having the ball in our court in Syria, President Trump has just mentioned that we’ve successfully concluded the World Football Cup,” Putin said, “Speaking of football, actually, Mr. President, I will give the ball to you and now. The ball is in your court. All the more, the United States will host the World Cup in 2026.”- READ MORE

