NY Times ripped for equating ‘freedom’ as ‘anti-government slogan’

The New York Times faced backlash on Sunday for its framing of recent spontaneous protests occurring in Cuba against the communist government.

“Shouting ‘Freedom’ and other anti-government slogans, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets in cities around the country on Sunday

to protest food and medicine shortages, in a remarkable eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years,” the New York Times tweeted.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Havana and towns across the country to protest various government shortcomings including food shortages, medicine shortages, rising prices, and pandemic restrictions. Although many protestors attempted to film the march, Cuban authorities eventually shut down internet service within the area.

Some on Twitter users called out the New York Times tweet for equating “freedom” as an “anti-government slogan.”- READ MORE

