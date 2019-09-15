NY Times renews attacks on Brett Kavanaugh with vile tweet over new sexual misconduct allegation

The New York Times found itself mired in yet another controversy over the weekend after targeting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with a vulgar tweet related to new allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun. But when Brett Kavanaugh did it to her, Deborah Ramirez says it confirmed that she didn’t belong at Yale in the first place,” the Times’ tweeted from its NYT Opinion account.

The New York Times just deleted this tweet that stated: “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun.” pic.twitter.com/eIqM06fUi6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 14, 2019

The Times’ story claims allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford are “credible,” despite not publishing evidence to defend the claim. Blasey Ford’s allegations were determined last year to be unsubstantiated and uncorroborated. In fact, just this month, a new book about the Kavanaugh story revealed Blasey Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, had admitted Blasey Ford came forward with her allegations, in part, to protect abortion rights.

Meanwhile, the Times claimed it has now corroborated Deborah Ramirez’s allegation that Kavanaugh thrust his genitalia at her during a party at Yale. However, the Times reported last year that it found no one who could corroborate Ramirez’s story. Ramirez herself could not find anyone to confirm her story. – READ MORE