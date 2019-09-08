NY Times Columnist Claims Trump’s 2016 Win Gave Her Years Of — Insomnia?

On Friday, Michelle Golberg, a columnist for the New York Times claimed that she has had years of insomnia since Pres. Trump’s won the 2016 election.

I think what she meant to say was that she has a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome but I digress. People like this have created their own PTSD. This is what happens when you keep promoting every day that the sky is falling.

I didn’t know how serious this could get. I’m sure Trump will resign when he hears about insomnia he has caused the lady.

That tidbit came in a column about Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg making what she calls a “thrilling prediction” that 2020 will see a “blue wave” that will “crash and shatter the Republican Party.”

“His confidence will not be enough to lessen the insomnia that has plagued me since the cursed night when Trump was elected,” Goldberg wrote.

Golberg previously claimed democracy was in danger and that "Trump has treated his oath of office the way he's rumored to have treated a Moscow hotel bed." She's also called the president a "professional racist" and decried the "moral and psychic cost to participating in the fiction that people who work for Trump are in any sense public servants."