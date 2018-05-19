NY Times Chozick: I Thought Hillary ‘Maybe Would Have Won a Nobel Prize’ After Losing Election

New York Times writer-at-large Amy Chozick . and author of “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling” told the FiveThirtyEight podcast that she thought that maybe Hillary Clinton would have run Unicef or the Children’s Defense Fund and “maybe would have won a Nobel Prize” like Al Gore did for his work on climate change after losing the election.

Chozick was asked what she thought Clinton’s place in our culture is and what is she going to do now by podcast host Clare Malone.

“Look I’ve covered her for a decade of my life and if I had to guess in those weeks after the election when she was walking her dogs in the woods in Chappaqua I really would have thought that she would have gone and run Unicef or the Children’s Defense Fund and maybe won a Nobel Prize the way Al Gore devoted himself to climate change. And maybe she still will do that.” – READ MORE

