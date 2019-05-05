NY Times Amuses on Front Page: No ‘Spies’ Sent to Trump Camp, Just ‘Cloaked Investigators’

The New York Times and the rest of the media were miffed by Attorney General William Barr daring to call spying by its proper name during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, referring to the electronic surveillance, FISA warrants, and the use of informants like Cambridge University academic Stefan Halper on Trump campaign aides.

The media’s amusing aversion to the word “spy” was obvious on the front page of Friday’s Times, which came up with this wonderful euphemism: “F.B.I. Sent Cloaked Investigator To Question Trump Aide in 2016,” reported by Adam Goldman, Michael Schmidt, and Mark Mazzetti.

Goldman actually provided a hint about Turk in a May 2018 story with another strained headline: "F.B.I. Used Informant to Investigate Russia Ties to Campaign, Not to Spy, as Trump Claims." Have you ever seen a liberal outlet fight so hard for the integrity of a domestic surveillance organization?